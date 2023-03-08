WazirX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.56 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $63.18 million and $2.56 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00425880 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,338.79 or 0.28786670 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

