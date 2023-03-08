Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s FY2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DIN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

DIN opened at $71.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.87. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

