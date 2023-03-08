Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s FY2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.61 EPS.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.
Dine Brands Global Stock Performance
DIN opened at $71.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.87. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $82.43.
Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 41.30%.
Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global
In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
