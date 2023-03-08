Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading 7.1% Higher

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 16,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$11.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.11.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

