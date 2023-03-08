Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Trading Down 5.3%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 70,278 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 57,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.