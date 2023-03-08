WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of WestRock worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 12.7% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,520 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in WestRock by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WestRock by 11.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in WestRock by 17.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 681,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.17. 770,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.