WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLDBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

WildBrain Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

Featured Stories

