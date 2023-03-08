William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vroom in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Vroom’s current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

VRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Vroom Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ VRM opened at $0.93 on Monday. Vroom has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $128.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth $6,000,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,123 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth about $3,068,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 1,394.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,026,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 957,483 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 1,258.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 873,286 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

