Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Down 3.1%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 39,219,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 35,445,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Woodbois Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.88 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.50.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

