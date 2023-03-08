Wrapped Velas Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $50.23 million and approximately $9,928.19 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02265571 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $10,021.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

