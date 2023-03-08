W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $189.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.38 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 168.03% and a net margin of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

W&T Offshore Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 259.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 124.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 1,516,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after buying an additional 1,433,992 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 1,277.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 386,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 358,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 112.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 502,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 266,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

