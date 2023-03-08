X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Shares Purchased by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765,706 shares during the quarter. X4 Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.2% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP owned approximately 3.62% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $25,780.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,962.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,692 shares of company stock valued at $50,864. Insiders own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Featured Articles

