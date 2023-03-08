Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Stock Price Down 22.2%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 22.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 4,846,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 647% from the average daily volume of 648,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Xander Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 12.32. The stock has a market cap of C$4.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Xander Resources Company Profile

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

