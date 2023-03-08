Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

