Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,546,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,150 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.47% of Xometry worth $87,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,664,000 after buying an additional 51,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 706,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after purchasing an additional 247,522 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 245.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,477 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XMTR. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of XMTR opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

