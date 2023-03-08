Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.35) and last traded at GBX 445 ($5.35). Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.29).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.94) target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of £4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,022.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 469.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 433.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

