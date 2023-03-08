Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.06

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 370314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09. The company has a market cap of C$185.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.63.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.