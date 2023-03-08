Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0-99.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.33 million. Yext also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.

Yext Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE YEXT opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

Get Yext alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Yext to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at $541,459.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Yext news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $279,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,805 shares in the company, valued at $18,824,034.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,459.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,425 shares of company stock worth $547,645. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Yext by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.