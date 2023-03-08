Zcash (ZEC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36.11 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Zcash has a total market cap of $594.14 million and $36.11 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $36.39 or 0.00164967 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00068193 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002042 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.