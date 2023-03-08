Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.40. 70,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,775. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.67 and a 200 day moving average of $117.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.