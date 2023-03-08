ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $38.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,980,000 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 156.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.