ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.30 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.