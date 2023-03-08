Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Announces Earnings Results

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Zynex had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 12.35%.

Zynex Trading Down 21.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $365.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.41. Zynex has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Get Zynex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zynex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 1,213.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Zynex by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Zynex by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.