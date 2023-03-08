Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Announces Earnings Results

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Zynex had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 12.35%.
Zynex Trading Down 21.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $365.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.41. Zynex has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $17.25.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
