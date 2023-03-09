12,067 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.0% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.76. 9,202,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,342,258. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.06.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

