360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $19.59

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $19.02. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 136,163 shares.

360 DigiTech Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Institutional Trading of 360 DigiTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,708,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,659,000 after buying an additional 5,401,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at $48,862,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,487,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,861,000 after purchasing an additional 762,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 10,652,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,559,000 after purchasing an additional 740,280 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.