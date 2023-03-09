43,600 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Bought by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.14% of Grand Canyon Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 92.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 23.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.91. 3,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,226. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $121.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.88.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

