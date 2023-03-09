4,822 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Insider Activity

Cummins Stock Performance

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $256.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.