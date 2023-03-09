5,290 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 1.7% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7,016.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

