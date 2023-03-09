908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 71.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $155,975.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,622 shares of company stock valued at $225,190. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 908 Devices by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 288,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in 908 Devices by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 908 Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 908 Devices by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in 908 Devices by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

MASS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.