Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $121,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 166,645 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 226,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ABT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.19.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,971 shares of company stock worth $1,434,660. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

