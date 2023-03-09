Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1105001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Aberdeen International Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.72.
Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($4.39) million during the quarter.
About Aberdeen International
Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

