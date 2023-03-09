Acala Token Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $62.26 million and $3.33 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10313058 USD and is down -5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,476,480.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

