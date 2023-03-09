Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CEO Purchases $50,310.00 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) CEO Douglas J. Manion acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 292.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of brokerages have commented on ACRS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

