Adam Chase Sells 1,500 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $143,775.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $135,630.00.

Chase Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $101.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $959.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 12.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.34. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $74.36 and a 1-year high of $102.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.72%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chase by 67.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chase in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Chase in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chase by 66.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chase in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Featured Articles

