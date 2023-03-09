Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.87. 407,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,006,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 108.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,767.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $47,057.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,767.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $55,953.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,643.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,212 shares of company stock worth $335,977. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

