Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Shares Down 7%

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 116,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 598,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Addentax Group Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Addentax Group stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp. engages in international supply chain management consulting service, which focuses on the textile and garments industry. It operates through the following segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, Epidemic Prevention Supplies, and Property Management and Subleasing. The Garment Manufacturing segment is composed of sales made principally to wholesaler located in the People’s Republic of China.

