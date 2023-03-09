adidas (FRA:ADS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $132.42

adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €132.42 ($140.87) and traded as high as €147.70 ($157.13). adidas shares last traded at €146.58 ($155.94), with a volume of 465,041 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($141.49) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($109.57) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €143.53 and its 200-day moving average is €132.36.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.