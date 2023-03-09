Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $346.27. 1,214,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.64. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49. The company has a market cap of $158.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

