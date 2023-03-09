ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Trading Up 2.2%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18,948% from the average session volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

ADVA Optical Networking Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

