Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $132.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.94 and a 1-year high of $231.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

