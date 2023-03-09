Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,095. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 97.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

