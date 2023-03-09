aelf Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001389 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $157.25 million and $16.23 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012344 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004410 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002068 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,468,164 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

