Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AFN opened at C$61.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6,104.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.41. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$28.80 and a 12-month high of C$61.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.63.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Articles

