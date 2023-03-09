Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells $565,080.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Agilysys Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.13 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after buying an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,387,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after buying an additional 64,115 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,669,000 after buying an additional 73,378 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after acquiring an additional 389,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

