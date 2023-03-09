Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells $565,080.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Agilysys Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.13 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
