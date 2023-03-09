Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $4.84 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

