Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.70 million-$17.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.02 million.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 31,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. Airgain has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

About Airgain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Airgain by 14.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Airgain by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Airgain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

See Also

