Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.70 million-$17.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.02 million.
Airgain Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 31,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. Airgain has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airgain (AIRG)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.