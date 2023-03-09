Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.30 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

