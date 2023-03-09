Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.30 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.