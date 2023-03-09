Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TCRT opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

