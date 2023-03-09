Alexis M. Herman Sells 213 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 213 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total value of $22,113.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,022.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.80. 88,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,917. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.41%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after buying an additional 2,116,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Entergy by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,216,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,060,000 after purchasing an additional 672,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

