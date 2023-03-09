Algert Global LLC Buys 17,479 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $3.24 on Thursday, reaching $149.72. 514,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,070. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.13 and its 200-day moving average is $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.13. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $159.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

