Algert Global LLC Grows Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,163 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $64,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 10.7 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $7.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.87. 1,586,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $89.26.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also

